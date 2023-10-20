Growing Minds Child Care Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Newly Rebranded Daycare
Revitalized Daycare in Tamarac: From "Little Crayons" to "Growing Minds" with a Vision of Quality and Growth.TAMARAC, FL, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Minds Child Care, a recently rebranded daycare and preschool in Broward County, is excited to announce its official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on October 24, 2023. The event will occur at 5100 W Commercial Blvd Unit 1, Tamarac, FL 33319.
The community, families, and media representatives are warmly invited to join the celebration and witness the unveiling of the new face of what was formerly known as "Little Crayons."
Event Details:
Who: Growing Minds Child Care
What: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
When: October 24th, 2023
Where: 5100 W Commercial Blvd Unit 1 Tamarac, FL 33319
Invitation: Open to the community, families, and media representatives
About Growing Minds Child Care: Growing Minds Child Care is the brainchild of owners Anthony Feoli, Kurt Dyer, and Carlos Sanchez. With a shared vision of cultivating curiosity and inspiring growth, these entrepreneurs have transformed the former "Little Crayons" into a beacon of quality childcare in the community. Serving children aged 1 to 5, the center offers free Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) and is deeply committed to its core values of Dedication, Safety, and Learning. Notably, among the trio of owners, there is a personal touch, with one being a father, underscoring the genuine care and understanding they bring to the institution.
The Growing Minds Child Care team looks forward to welcoming attendees and sharing their passion for quality childcare with the community.
Sonia Delgado
Growing Minds Child Care
+1 954-908-5484
soniagrowingminds@gmail.com
