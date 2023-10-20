Commissioning of Vose electric substation, Rudaki electric substation and power transmission line in Vose district

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - On October 20, during his working visit in Vose district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put in commission the 110/35/10 kV Vose electric substation in the town of Hulbuk.

The new energy industry facility was built to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank with high quality and meeting the requirements of modern times. The customer of the facility is "Barki Tajik", the contractor is the consortium company "Genser and General Electric". The substation was built to contribute to one of the strategic goals of the country - the rapid industrialization of the country and the supply of electricity to the population, the creation of new jobs and the increase of the energy potential of the country.

This facility is equipped with high-quality modern equipment and technology.

In the newly built substation, 15 specialists, who are local residents, will be provided with well-paid jobs. Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, virtually put into use the 110/10 kV Rudaki substation and the 110 kV Vose - Rudaki power transmission line in Mehnatobod village, village community named after Abuabdullo Rudaki.

The 110/35/10 kV electric substation is used by 25,000 residents of Rudaki villages and 200,000 residents of Vose district.

The substation is designed to supply the population and industrial enterprises with electricity and is equipped with new equipment and technology. Substation devices are of high quality and are in high demand in the domestic market. 16 local residents are employed in the newly built facility.