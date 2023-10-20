Opening of the building of general secondary education institution No. 49 in the village of Okhjar, Vose district

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - On October 20, in continuation of his working visit in Vose district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of the general secondary education institution No. 49.

The facility was built within the framework of constructive measures to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan on the basis of cooperation between the Government of the country and development partners.

The building of the new educational institution has two floors and is intended for 480 students in two shifts.

The modern educational institution consists of 10 spacious classrooms, including chemistry, physics, mathematics classrooms, labor education technology classrooms for boys and girls, computer classrooms, a spacious library and reading room, an electronic library, offices for teachers and other auxiliary facilities.

Construction work on the educational facility started in 2021, and it was built on the basis of the implementation of the Project "Supporting the implementation of the National Education Development Strategy" by the Implementation Group of the "Renovation and continuation of the construction of secondary schools" project with the involvement of specialists of "Firuz" LLC. During the construction, more than 35 people were employed.

President Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the conditions created in the new center of education and had a sincere conversation with the teachers and students of the institution.