FDLE arrests Lehigh Acres man for threats to kill and child sexual abuse material

October 20, 2023

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Dakoda Craig Daniels, 27, of Lehigh Acres, this morning at his residence.

Daniels is facing charges of transmitting material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment, soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices, transmitting child sexual abuse material by electronic device or equipment, and written or electronic threat to kill or do bodily injury.

Following a tip reported to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children in July 2023, FDLE began an investigation which included having the juvenile female victim interviewed and reviewing the electronic means that Daniels communicated with the victim.

Daniels interacted with the child over the texting application Discord, during which time he sent sexually explicit messages, images and videos. Daniels also discussed kidnapping the victim and killing members of her family.

FDLE Fort Myers today executed arrest and search warrants at Daniels’ Lehigh Acres residence.

FDLE Miami also executed a search warrant at a Deerfield Beach home that was a focal point of the investigation. Agents believe Daniels sent many messages to the victim from that residence.

Daniels was booked into the Lee County Jail. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting this case.

