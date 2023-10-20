Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine in Rutland City

STATE OF VERMONT

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

VIOLATIONS: Sale of Cocaine (5 counts)

LOCATION: 308 West St., Rutland City

ACCUSED: Kevin Seward

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, the Vermont Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Vermont State Police Field Force Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Rutland City Police Department, executed a search warrant at 308 West St. in Rutland City.

The execution of the search warrant stemmed from a four-month drug investigation. During the execution of the search warrant, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Kevin Seward, 36, of Rutland on five counts of sale of cocaine. The investigation into Seward’s distribution of cocaine involved the use of confidential informants who purchased cocaine base from Seward on five separate occasions.

During the investigation, the Vermont Drug Task Force identified Seward’s West Street residence as a point of drug distribution and a location where others were known to frequently gather to use controlled substances. Tuesday’s search of the residence yielded evidence of drug use and drug distribution.

Seward is due in Rutland District Court – Criminal Division in Rutland at a later date. He is being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The timing of the search warrant execution was due in part to the Vermont State Police’s investigation of the theft of a cruiser and patrol rifle that had occurred Tuesday morning in Rutland. This aspect of the case remains an active and ongoing investigation, and further details will be released when possible.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

