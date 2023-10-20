OSA Weekly Update - 10/20/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Reminder: OPEB Trust Investment Reporting Form

3. TIF: Review TIF Districts for Decertification Requirements

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Monitor Contract Prices of Supplies

5. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



The leaves are changing, so naturally our thoughts turn to … elections. If you’re on staff in local government, you may be in the thick of managing early voting and planning for Election Day. Though our office does not work with elections directly, many of the local financial staff and officials we support do. We see how the work you do in this area keeps the trust in our voting systems, which builds trust in local government in general. All of us at the OSA want you to know how much we appreciate this work. We wish you an efficient, positive, smooth election season.

2. Reminder: OPEB Trust Investment Reporting Form

The investment reporting form for trusts created to pay Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB) is due to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) by October 25, 2023. The form may be accessed in SAFES.

OPEB include all benefits, other than pensions, promised to retirees. Minnesota law permits local government entities to create trusts to set aside money to pay future OPEB obligations. Administrators for these trusts are to annually report and certify certain investment information to the OSA. Please contact us at OPEB@osa.state.mn.us with any questions.

3. TIF: Review TIF Districts for Decertification Requirements

As the end of the year approaches, this is a good time to review TIF districts for decertification requirements. TIF districts must be decertified when they reach a duration limit or the decertification requirements of the Six-Year Rule. With changes made to the Six-Year Rule by the 2023 Legislature, a close review may be particularly wise this year. Timely decertification, generally by resolution, avoids improper receipt of tax increments in following years. If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

For more information please see Review TIF Districts for Decertification Requirements, as well as the videos The Six-Year Rule and How to Monitor the Six-Year Rule.

You may also find the Confirmation of Decertified TIF District Form, which is required to be completed when a district is decertified, on the OSA website.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Monitor Contract Prices of Supplies

Public entities often enter into contracts to purchase supplies based upon the prices offered by the vendor on those supplies. When the supplies are actually purchased, the public entity should confirm that the prices charged by the vendor match the prices offered by the vendor when the original contract was signed.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

5. Job Openings

Local Government Auditors

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is hiring Local Government Auditors in Saint Paul, Rochester, Marshall, Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato. The candidate(s) hired and new to this job classification may be eligible to receive a $5,000 hiring bonus! The deadline for applications is October 31, 2023. All job postings are available on the OSA website.

Student Workers / Interns

The OSA is hiring student workers / interns in our Saint Paul and Duluth offices. In addition to the development of technical skills, this experience provides the opportunity to enhance communication skills through professional client interaction and refine job management skills in a fast-paced environment. This work experience is CPA qualifying. The deadline for applications is October 31, 2023. The Saint Paul and Duluth postings are on the OSA website.