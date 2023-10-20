In a world where the transience of content is the norm, Fantástica,Colombian independent agency,presents "LET IT GO",a novel campaign created for Alpina's Soka.

COLOMBIA, October 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fantástica and Alpina present the new campaign for Soka: "LET IT GO"In a world where the transience of content is the norm and trends last mere minutes, Fantástica, agency led by Daniel Bermúdez and Daniel Osorio, presents "LET IT GO", a novel campaign created for Alpina's Soka with a powerful invitation: to flow and break free from ties.The digital era has led us to live at a dizzying pace, where what is relevant today is forgotten tomorrow. With a trending topic that barely lasts 11 minutes and a 6-second story, society has experienced a change in its mentality and in the way it perceives and assimilates information.Under this dynamic, Fantástica designed the campaign "LET IT GO" together with Alpina and its refreshing drink Soka, an initiative aimed at freeing people from internal storms and allowing them to flow in their day to day. "LET IT GO" is a call to not be distressed by the inevitable, to not hold on to what cannot be changed and to let go of what no longer benefits us."We are very proud of Soka's new communication platform. In the same way that the brand and its flavours are renewed, this proposal invites people to take life a little less seriously and let the moments flow," commented Cristina Iregui Casas, Alpina's Director of Creativity and Innovation, and Fabian Rojas, Alpina's Portfolio and Performance Manager.Soka understands that nothing captures more than what can be altered. In tune with the fast pace of modern life, Soka invites you to enjoy the moment, without clinging to unnecessary worries.Fabian Rojas added: "As a company, we are in a stage of portfolio diversification with the aim of positioning ourselves beyond the dairy market. On this path, juices have become one of our main bets, innovating in the category and generating new emotional connections with our consumers. With this campaign, we want the brand to accompany people, to bring them an encouraging message from the emotional point of view, inviting them to let life flow, to not let difficulties choke them, to refresh themselves and move on".With "LET IT GO," Fantástica and Alpina seek to convey a message of freedom and well-being in a world where speed and ephemerality are the norm. The campaign seeks to connect with today's audience and remind them that, ultimately, the best path is to let flow what we cannot control."Today we live fast, cry fast, fall in love fast and forget even faster. Social media, TikTok and the avalanche of content we are exposed to have taught us that no evil lasts a hundred years and it's better to let go. That's how kids live today and we worked together with Alpina and Los Notarios on a fresh, unpretentious campaign that expresses just that," concluded Alejo Gómez, DGC at Fantástica.Videos: https://we.tl/t-q4vjLMhQjW