New Haven Barracks/ Increase in Vehicle Thefts

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/20/23 Early morning hours from late previous night

 

 

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: Area of Bristol, Lincoln, Monkton & Starksboro

 

VIOLATIONS: Thefts of vehicles, vehicle break-ins

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

Throughout the early morning hours of 10/20/23, Troopers received an increase in reports of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins in the Towns of Bristol, Lincoln, Monkton & Starksboro. Troopers are actively working on solving these cases and identifying the individual(s) responsible. In the meantime, the public is encouraged to remove anything of value from their vehicles and lock their doors.

 

 

Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to call the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks at (802)388-4919 (Option 3) or to submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 


