New Haven Barracks/ Increase in Vehicle Thefts
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/20/23 Early morning hours from late previous night
INCIDENT LOCATIONS: Area of Bristol, Lincoln, Monkton & Starksboro
VIOLATIONS: Thefts of vehicles, vehicle break-ins
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Throughout the early morning hours of 10/20/23, Troopers received an increase in reports of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins in the Towns of Bristol, Lincoln, Monkton & Starksboro. Troopers are actively working on solving these cases and identifying the individual(s) responsible. In the meantime, the public is encouraged to remove anything of value from their vehicles and lock their doors.
Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to call the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks at (802)388-4919 (Option 3) or to submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.