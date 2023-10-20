Submit Release
MPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

 

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, at approximately 9:03 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest, pointed a gun at an employee, and walked the employee into a back room.  The suspect then assaulted another employee with the handgun and took money from a safe. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/KJsgB4EO5eM

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23145009

 

