MDC invites adults to a Halloween geocache adventure Oct. 29 at Busch Conservation Area

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Geocaching is a great high tech way to explore the outdoors. Whether it’s a dedicated handheld unit, or an app on a smartphone, learning to use a GPS can be fun and useful. With Halloween right around the corner, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has come up with a creepy twist on the popular activity.

MDC will host, Creepy Curiosities: Advanced Geocaching, a free Halloween-themed program Sunday, Oct. 29 at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. It’s open to those age 18 and up, so adults can get a head start on Halloween fun even before the kids do.

“The idea of the program is to collect a curiosity at each geocache stop and then everyone will receive a box to place them in at the end,” said MDC Naturalist, Sabrina Hansen. “It’s a spooky twist on a fun outdoor skill.”

Hansen said the curiosity “surprises” will include items like bones, snake sheds, antlers, and more.

The program will be a fun outing for anyone from an avid geocacher, to a fan of curious objects, to a nature lover looking for festive fun this October. MDC will provide GPS units and the nature curiosities to collect along the way. Participants will start in the classroom for a brief lesson about geocaching and GPS units before heading outside. No previous geocaching experience is necessary.

In the spirit of Halloween, wearing costumes is encouraged but not required.

Creepy Curiosities: Advanced Geocaching is a free program; however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZcA. Participants should dress for outdoor weather and walking.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Route D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.