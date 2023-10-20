Opening of Cultural and Entertainment Park named after Mirali Mahmadaliev in Vose district

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - On October 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened the Cultural and Entertainment Park named after Mirali Mahmadaliev in the village of Okhjar, Vose district.

Cultural and Entertainment Park named after Mirali Mahmadaliev was built on the area of 1.20 hectares of land by patriotic residents of Vose district, taking into account modern requirements and high art of architecture.

After putting this cultural center into use, 10 local residents got permanent jobs.

A modern sports field has been built for sports lovers in the territory of the facility, where the necessary conditions for football practice have been created.

In the cultural and entertainment park, 2 attractions, a playground for children in the area of 4000 square meters with all the necessary conditions have been built, and the facility has become the main place of recreation and entertainment for residents and children.

5 beautiful and modern fountains, built with a special shape and style, decorated with colored lights, attract the attention of residents and visitors.

400 shady and evergreen trees and more than 110 thousand seasonal flowers were planted in different places of the cultural park, and the area of 14980 square meters of land was landscaped. Trees, flowers and bushes are watered in a modern way, and the paths of the new garden are paved with high architectural art.

In a prominent corner of the park, busts of heroes of socialist labor from Vose district are erected with a stage platform.

It is worth mentioning that 11 people from Vose district alone have been honored with the title of Hero of Socialist Labor for their honorable work and high labor results.

During the acquaintance with the conditions of rest and recreation of the residents here, Head of State Emomali Rahmon unveiled the bust of the Hero of Socialist Labor, former representative of the 16th Historical Session of the Supreme Council Mirali Mahmadaliev.

Adjacent to the Cultural and Entertainment Park named after Mirali Mahmadaliev, a well-designed building of the community office and palace of culture has been erected, which was completely renovated with the direct support of the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

It is worth mentioning that the former manager of the farm named after Lenin, Mirali Mahmadaliev, with his professionalism, humanity and efforts and initiatives, during the former Soviet era, turned the village of Okhjar into a prosperous and advanced center of Vose district.

After getting acquainted with the conditions of rest and recreation, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, praised the businessmen and other patriotic residents of Vose district for their worthy initiative to improve a corner of the country.