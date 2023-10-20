Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 19-25, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (L.M. 12.01)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for overhead sign footing demo and clean up. (MM 44)

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures for pavement marking operations in both the EB and WB direction. Temporary ramp closures may be needed for striping operation. (MM 184-191)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 10/19, 10/20, 10/23, 10/24, and 10/25 at 1pm.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install an AT&T duct bank.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

HICKMAN / HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· 10/23 – 10/25, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be daytime Shoulder closures to drill the foundations for the cable barrier post.

· 10/23 – 10/25, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures to pour the foundations for the cable barrier post.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items. (mm 87-96)

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition.

· LOOK AHEAD: 11/3 at 8 p.m. continuously until 5 a.m. 11/6, I-65 SB will be closed at the I-65/I-24 split (Exit 86). Traffic will be detoured around the downtown loop via I-24E and I-40W. The on-ramp from Rosa L Parks Blvd to I-65S will be closed. The ramp from I-24W to I-65S (Exit 46B) will be closed. Detour signs will be posted.

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities.

· LOOK AHEAD: 10/20 continuously until 10/23

o 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Northbound and 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., southbound, There will be weekend lane closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

· Nightly, 8 P.M. – 6 A.M., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to move and remove barrier rail. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

On call extruded panel signs replacement at various locations in Region 3

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB for extruded sign replacement. (MM 103)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· 10/23 – 10/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 to remove overhang jacks on the bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road(LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

· Daily, (excl. weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for shoulder stone and guardrail placement.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Parkway, from Brick Church Pike to I-65, for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· 9a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for storm drain work.

· 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk at the I-40 overpass to install AT&T duct bank.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for installation of pavement markings.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

· Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 52

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving on I-65.

· 10/23 -10/25, SR 52 will be closed from LM 6.7 to LM 6.9 EB & WB for bridge demolition.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley Lane and SR-102

· 10/20 at 8 p.m. continuously until 10/23 at 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to shift traffic to replace concrete pavement with asphalt. One lane in each direction will remain open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96 (Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping and scoring.

· 10/21, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping, scoring, and bridge repair operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m.,There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6, Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)

· 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Wilson Pk from Church St to near Raintree Pkwy for milling, paving, and striping.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving

· 10/19, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m., WB lane closure for milling and paving

GILES COUNTY I-65

Median Tree and Brush Removal

· 10/21, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a left lane closure NB and SB to cut back trees and brush behind the guardrail.

SMITH COUNTY SR 24

Cutting trees from the side of the rock bluff

· 10/16 at 7 a.m. continuously until 5 p.m. on 10/25, Road Closure with detours in-place for EB traffic will continue to SR 53 and use the bypass , WB traffic will detour across the old Bridge into South Carthage. Work will be on Saturday and Sunday

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.