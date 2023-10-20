Submit Release
An exchange of views took place on the agenda of the 16th Cooperation Forum “Central Asia - Republic of Korea”

20/10/2023

On October 20, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev took part in a meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the participating countries of “Central Asia - Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum via video conferencing.

During the meeting, current issues related to preparations for the upcoming 16th Cooperation Forum “Central Asia - Republic of Korea” at the level of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian states and Republic of Korea, which will be held in Ashgabat on November 1 of this year, were discussed.

The Turkmen diplomat emphasized the importance and effectiveness of this format when discussing the most important issues of regional partnership.

Key areas such as transport and logistics, healthcare and medicine, climate change and environmental protection, information and communication technologies, education and science, as well as tourism have been identified as priority aspects of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship of the Forum.

