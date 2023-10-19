Senate Bill 964 Printer's Number 1177
PENNSYLVANIA, October 19 - pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common type of
leukemia in children, according to the National Institutes of
Health.
(5) Following her diagnosis, Ms. Herman's teammates,
friends, classmates, coaches and community rallied around
her, organizing fundraisers and activities to show support.
(6) After her diagnosis, Ms. Herman valiantly fought the
cancer, enduring many treatments which included chemotherapy.
(7) During treatment, her leukemia mutated from Acute
Lymphoblastic Leukemia to a more aggressive form, Acute
Myeloid Leukemia.
(8) Two days after Ms. Herman suffered a brain bleed due
to the Acute Myeloid Leukemia, she passed away on October 31,
2018, while laying in her mother's arms.
(9) To honor and preserve her memory, Ms. Herman's
parents established a charity to fund pediatric cancer
research.
(10) Schyler Herman is a hero in the fight against
pediatric cancer and the Schyler Herman Memorial Roundabout
designation is in her honor.
(b) Designation.--The roundabout located on Pleasant Valley
Route 209 near Pleasant Valley High School in Monroe County is
designated the Schyler Herman Memorial Roundabout.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the roundabout
to traffic in both directions on the roundabout.
Section 2. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20230SB0964PN1177 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28