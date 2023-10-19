Submit Release
Senate Bill 964 Printer's Number 1177

PENNSYLVANIA, October 19 - pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common type of

leukemia in children, according to the National Institutes of

Health.

(5) Following her diagnosis, Ms. Herman's teammates,

friends, classmates, coaches and community rallied around

her, organizing fundraisers and activities to show support.

(6) After her diagnosis, Ms. Herman valiantly fought the

cancer, enduring many treatments which included chemotherapy.

(7) During treatment, her leukemia mutated from Acute

Lymphoblastic Leukemia to a more aggressive form, Acute

Myeloid Leukemia.

(8) Two days after Ms. Herman suffered a brain bleed due

to the Acute Myeloid Leukemia, she passed away on October 31,

2018, while laying in her mother's arms.

(9) To honor and preserve her memory, Ms. Herman's

parents established a charity to fund pediatric cancer

research.

(10) Schyler Herman is a hero in the fight against

pediatric cancer and the Schyler Herman Memorial Roundabout

designation is in her honor.

(b) Designation.--The roundabout located on Pleasant Valley

Route 209 near Pleasant Valley High School in Monroe County is

designated the Schyler Herman Memorial Roundabout.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the roundabout

to traffic in both directions on the roundabout.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0964PN1177 - 2 -

