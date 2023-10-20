Two Arrested for Multiple DC Carjackings and Robberies
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two people for multiple carjackings and robberies throughout the city.
On October 18, 2023, the Metropolitan Police Department Sixth District Detective Unit, Carjacking Task Force, and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. As a result of the search warrant, a man and a juvenile male were arrested on probable cause. Additionally, a firearm was recovered.
19-year-old Ivan Dixon of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on September 22, 2023, in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 23156823
- Robbery that occurred on September 22, 2023, in the 1000 block of 45th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23156714
- Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on October 3, 2023, in the 2900 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23163429
- Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on October 3, 2023, in the 200 block of 45th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23163483
- Carrying a Pistol Without a License (Outside Home or Place of Business) that occurred on October 5, 2023, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23164495
- Bench Warrant, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition that occurred on October 18, 2023, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23171594
The 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was charged in the following offenses:
- Robbery that occurred on September 22, 2023, in the 1000 block of 45th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23156714
- Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on October 3, 2023, in the 2900 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23163429
- Armed Carjacking (Gun) that occurred on October 3, 2023, in the 200 block of 45th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23163483
- Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device that occurred on October 18, 2023, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23171594