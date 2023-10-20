Rutland Barracks / DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4006614

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 19. 2023, at approximately 2101 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walker Mountain Rd / Schoolhouse Hill Rd, West Rutland

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Eden Netelkos

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 19, 2023, at approximately 2101 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police -Rutland Barracks, responded to a suspicious vehicle with the operator passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of Walker Mountain Rd and Schoolhouse Hill Rd, in the Town of West Rutland. Troopers arrived on the scene and located a vehicle in the middle of the intersection. The operator was identified as Eden Netelkos. Throughout the interaction with Netelkos, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Netelkos was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs). Netelkos was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Netelkos was processed and subsequently released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.