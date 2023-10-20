Pasona Group Collaborates with UNITAR on "Digital Reskilling Training Program", Supporting Ukrainian Refugee Women

Opening ceremony of the "Digital Reskilling Training Program (October 16th, 2023,Warsaw, Poland) MOU signing ceremony held in June 2023

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Founder and Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu), following the signing of an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with UNITAR (United Nations Institute for Training and Research), will collaborate with UNITAR to support Ukrainian women who have fled to Poland through the "Digital Reskilling Training Program", launched Monday, October 16th.



In June, Pasona Group and UNITAR signed a Memorandum of Understanding based upon their shared aim of providing digital upskilling and employment support for women and young people.

Pasona Group will conduct content creation and partial operations for the "Digital Reskilling Training Program" spearheaded by UNITAR and supported by the governments and other organizations of Japan and other countries. For approximately 500 Ukrainian women who have fled from Ukraine and reside in Poland, the program will offer the opportunity for reskilling in digital fields. The program will be conducted in three stages and finish in March of 2024. In Stage 1 of the program, students will study web design and cybersecurity, and 50 outstanding trainees will be selected to proceed to Stage 2. Under the guidance of instructors, trainees will spend Stage 2 developing business ideas. Stage 3, the final stage, will see 10 finalists brush up their business ideas to participate in the "Digital Champion" conference held in Warsaw, Poland in February 2024. The finalists will have the opportunity to give a presentation to an audience of investors and entrepreneurial experts.

Through its involvement in this program, Pasona Group aims to help Ukrainian women who have fled to Poland achieve independence and flourish in society.

■ Overview: "Digital Reskilling Training Program"

Start Date: Monday, October 16th, 2023

Target: Approximately 500 Ukrainian women living in Poland as refugees

Content: A three-stage training course aimed at elevating participants' digital skills. At each stage, the highest-performing trainees will be selected and given coaching and support to realize business ideas developed over the course of the program.

[Stage 1] Business analytics, digital graphics, web design, cybersecurity, data protection, geographical data analysis

[Stage 2] Developing business ideas based upon material studied in Stage 1 and trainees' individual career experiences

[Stage 3] Presentation at the "Digital Champion" Business Pitch Contest

Inquiries: Awaji Future Design Headquarters, Pasona Group Inc.

Email: futuredesign@pasonagroup.co.jp

(Reference) Pasona Group and UNITAR's Memorandum of Understanding

Agreement Date: Wednesday, June 28th, 2023

Objectives: Provide digital upskilling through training and employment support for refugees and those who have found difficulty finding employment, particularly women and young people of various nationalities

Content:

・Conduct training in which participants can acquire the requisite knowledge to improve their IT literacy

・Hold workshops and seminars focused on digital upskilling

・Support and create employment opportunities for training participants