Award-winning Electronic Musician AeTopus Releases Eighth Album, Cup, as His Debut on the Spotted Peccary Music Label
AeTopus is the innovative music project of Bryan Tewell Hughes, a Bellingham, WA-based multimedia artist on the Spotted Peccary Music label.
The Bellingham, WA-based artist presents lush soundscapes, electronic sequences and acoustic percussion ideal for fans of nature-inspired deep listening music.
Cup is the product of my time in the natural world.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Named for the Zen parable of the Broken Cup, which teaches acceptance in the face of misfortune, Cup is a new album of solitude and celebration by veteran electronic music artist AeTopus (Bryan Hughes), and his first release on the Spotted Peccary Music label. On Cup, AeTopus explores humanity’s place in nature through a stunning synthesis of electronic beats and rhythmic structures combined with saturated ambiences of enduring beauty. Experience Cup now on your platform of choice: https://orcd.co/aetopus-cup and at Bandcamp.
With this new album, AeTopus continues to evolve as an artist, capturing the calm and wildness of the forest in thirteen tracks of complex serenity, suggesting the solace found when, divested from external pressures, one embraces their own impermanence.
When composing, AeTopus builds lush soundscapes from pulsing electronic sequences and traditional percussion, then subtracts and subtracts from them. As a trained visual artist, AeTopus learned the value of negative space and applies that knowledge to these compositions. This approach leaves fragments of interlocking elements with simultaneous sparseness and complexity. “Pure” ebbs and flows around an odd-meter beat, briefly interrupted by sylvan guitar. “Glance” swells from a stuttering warble into a subtle, propulsive rhythm. “Access” hypnotizes with its strobing beat, a darkly reflective counterpoint to the album’s peacefulness. Ultimately, Cup is a work of passion that demonstrates the artistic process throughout all the pieces with such refined, beautiful expression.
In AeTopus’s own words: “Cup is the product of my time in the natural world, and of the realization that the universe is scarcely affected by the triumphs, tragedies, and day-to-day lives of even the greatest of personalities, the mightiest of nations, or the most enduring of belief systems.” Cup is an album of exploration and acceptance, a celebration of our place in the cosmos, however small it may be.
Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, Cup is available as a CD and for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. The project's images and layout were designed by Daniel Pipitone, Spotted Peccary Studios NE.
Spotted Peccary Music will live stream Cup throughout the day today on its 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive.
For artist interviews, review copies, or promotional requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via beth(at)spottedpeccary(dot)com
Tracklist:
1 Pure
2 Clean Break
3 Beam
4 Relic
5 Sygna
6 Drue
7 They Know
8 Glance
9 Access
10 Sundial
11 Advent
12 Memento
13 Softgreen
About AeTopus:
AeTopus is the innovative music project of Bryan Tewell Hughes, a multi-media artist whose music is influenced as much by art, nature and the human experience as it is by a singular idea or moment in his life. The moniker AeTopus suggests time (Ae), while “Topus” loosely means place. A life-long musician, Hughes began classical piano training at age 6, moving through musical immersions in heavy metal and punk, eventually being drawn to join the sonic slipstream of ambient and electronic music. When not creating new sounds with analog and digital synthesis, percussion, field recordings or found objects in his downtown Bellingham, WA-based studio, Hughes finds inspiration in exploring the visual arts and hiking the mountain trails. In his two decades as an independent artist, Bryan created seven albums and two EPs before bringing AeTopus to the Spotted Peccary family of artists. He has won a Zone Music Reporter Award (ZMR) for Best Electronic album, and earned three Best Electronic album nominations. Cup is his first album on Spotted Peccary Music, releasing in October 2023. Visit: https://www.aetopus.com/
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence at SpottedPeccary.com and AmbientElectronic.com.
AeTopus – Cup - Preview