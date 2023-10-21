2023 Daegu & Korea International Future Auto & Mobility Expo Opens with Record-Breaking 1,500 Booths from 230 Companies

Invited key figures joined to celebrate the start of the 2023 DIFA Expo at the opening ceremony. Figures include Hong Joon-Pyo, Mayor of Daegu; Baek Won-kook, Second Vice Minister of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. | Photo courtesy - AVING News Hong Joon-Pyo, Mayor of Daegu, Baek Won-kook, Second Vice Minister of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, and other invitees trying the autonomous mobility platform ‘Project MS’ at the Autonomous a2z booth | Photo courtesy - AVING News A scene from the 2023 DIFA Expo during the opening day on October 19th in Daegu EXCO | Photo courtesy - AVING News Hyundai Motor's high performance electric vehicle 'IONIQ 5 N' on display at the 2023 DIFA Expo, during the opening day on October 19th in Daegu EXCO | Photo courtesy - AVING News Autonomous a2z's autonomous pod on display at the 2023 DIFA Expo during the opening day on October 19th in Daegu EXCO | Photo courtesy - AVING News

Exhibition area increased by 67%, exhibitors by 35%, and booth size by 50% from last year's UAM Pavilion, consultations for SMEs, and more newly added

DAEGU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2023 Daegu & Korea International Future Auto & Mobility Expo ( 2023 DIFA Expo ) commenced on October 19th at EXCO , Daegu, marking its 7th edition. This year, the event has taken on a more prominent status by becoming a national government-supported exhibition - jointly hosted by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy - thus transforming itself into a global exhibition while expanding mobility field expertise.The Future Auto & Mobility Expo began in 2017 as the Daegu International Future Auto Expo, aiming to establish a foundation for growing promising local companies in various fields, including the automotive parts industry. In the past year, it changed its name to the Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo - broadening its scope to encompass the expansion of the auto industry beyond conventional means, responding to the era of electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and urban air mobility (UAM).Notably, with the new changes in global trends, such as the EU’s plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicle sales starting from 2035 and the dominance of electric vehicle technology innovation by countries like the United States and China, as well as efforts in countries like Singapore and Northern Europe to establish a foundation for autonomous vehicles, nations across the globe are accelerating their transition to future mobility. This surge in global interest in the Future Auto & Mobility Expo has prompted it to expand into an international event, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy from October 19th under the new name, “Daegu & Korea International Future Auto & Mobility Expo.”The expo has grown significantly, becoming the largest ever in its history due to its upgraded status as a central government-sponsored event. It has expanded by 67% this year compared to the previous year, utilizing a total area of 25,029 square meters, which includes the West Hall 1 and 2, compared to last year’s 15,024 square meters at the East Hall. In addition to this, the number of participating companies has increased by 60 (35%), featuring 500 booths (50%) more than the previous year. At this year’s export consultation held exclusively offline, 79 companies from 19 countries participated, 23 more companies (40%) compared to the previous year, making a significant contribution to the export of Korean companies.There are also new pavilions and additional events worth noting. Reflecting Daegu’s five leading future industry promotion policies, the expo introduces the “UAM Pavilion” for the first time. It also newly hosts small and medium business purchasing consultations and a Future Auto & Mobility Expo job fair, contributing to the discovery of local companies and talent that will lead mobility innovation. Furthermore, with the participation of companies like Kia, Tesla, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Lexus, there will be a wider variety of subsidiary events, including test drives, drone experiences, and traffic safety experiences, which the general public can enjoy.Lee Sang-gil, President and CEO of EXCO, stated, “As this year’s Future Auto & Mobility Expo has been upgraded to a central government-sponsored event and is being held on the largest scale ever, it will solidify itself as the core platform for promoting Daegu as the Future Mobility Leading City. We will continuously make efforts to expand EXCO’s role in stimulating the local economy by consistently making regional industry-related exhibitions larger and more international every year.”The opening hours for the 2023 Korea International Future Auto & Mobility Expo are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last day, October 21th (Saturday), ending at 5 p.m.Since its inception in 2017, the DIFA Expo has been held seven times in Daegu, serving as an all-encompassing platform for the entire mobility industry. The event covers all aspects, from eco-friendly vehicles (electric and hydrogen) to electric vehicle parts, motors, batteries, and chargers to autonomous driving and urban air mobility (UAM). In addition, as a co-hosted event by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, which are the two crucial drivers of policies in preparation for the full-scale autonomous driving service and the commercialization of UAM around 2027-2030, the event has dedicated space for the presentation of technical achievements that have been a focus until now and an introduction of the latest policy direction.

Video sketch of the 2023 DIFA Expo | Produced by AVING News