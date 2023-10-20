Update from the Division of Sustainable Tourism

Pacific Greetings from the SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism (DST)!

September marked the end of the third quarter of 2023, and it was bustling for the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) as we prepare for the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit (PSTLS) that will take place in Tahiti from the 16th to the 17th of October 2023. The theme of the PSTLS is ‘Co-Creating Resilient Communities’ which stems from the regions’ collective agreement, post COVID-19, for a more resilient tourism industry. The PSTLS is an in-person event; and registrations can be accessed here.

The DST hosted the inaugural Pacific Youth Forum on Sustainable Tourism webinar series on September 27 and October 4, 2023. The essence of this Youth Forum is to highlight the commitment and active implementation of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) by the youth from around the region. Notable speakers such as the reigning Miss Pacific Islands, Josie Nicholas; Matelita Katamotu; Joanne Koyabina; Sieni Tiraa; and Beretemwa Ieru presented in the first Webinar.

In the second Webinar consisted of an experienced line-up of speakers who included Alisi Rabukawaqa, Epeli Asaro, Tinaai Kaboua and Carol Ann Carl. More on this can be found in the Newsbeat.

From the 18 – 21 of September, American Samoa received their first Plastic Repurposing Workshop. This training workshop was facilitated by SPTO and Creative Artist– Warwick Marlow. The training workshop is part of the Pacific Tourism Waste Action Initiative (PTWAI), which aims to engage the tourism sector in waste management, especially in eradicating plastic items.

On an important note, the UNWTO World Tourism Day 2023 (WTD) was celebrated on September 27. This year’s theme is Tourism and Green Investment, recognizing the need for better and more sustainable investment opportunities in our tourism sector, especially post-COVID-19. This Newsbeat issue is dedicated to dissecting the theme of the WTD, primarily through reflecting on the following:

Investing in people: prioritizing education and upscaling skills

Investing in planet: supporting tourism’s green transition

Investing in people: fostering innovation and entrepreneurship

The articles featured in this Newsbeat covers such matters:

Highlight the academia sectors in the region that offers tourism and/or tourism related courses, trainings and certificates

Highlight the need for global and regional partnerships; green investment frameworks and innovative financial initiatives for the tourism sector

Highlight women in tourism and the need for digitalization investments

Also in store for you, check out the Resource of the Month, Sustainable Tourism News and the upcoming PSTLS.

Stay tuned for more great SPTO events coming in the last quarter of 2023.

Let us continue to collectively work together as a Pacific region to achieve sustainable tourism by 2030.