October 19, 2023

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER HONORS TEXAS FARM AND RANCH FAMILIES AT 49th ANNUAL

FAMILY LAND HERITAGE CEREMONY

45 historic farms and ranches from 36 counties honored for their agricultural heritage

AUSTIN – In a celebration of agriculture and family heritage, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) honored 45 farms and ranches spanning 36 Texas counties at the 49th Annual Family Land Heritage (FLH) ceremony at the State Capitol yesterday. The ceremony recognizes Texas families who have kept their farms and ranches in continuous agricultural production for 100 years or more.

“Every Texan living today owes a debt of gratitude to the generations of Texas farmers and ranchers who have kept our agricultural heritage alive,” Commissioner Miller. “The annual Family Land Heritage event recognizes those who have dedicated their lives to making the Texas agriculture industry the powerhouse it has become. It is because of them that Texas is the last best place. May God continue to bless them and the wonderful legacy they leave behind.”

Commissioner Miller was joined by Cowboy Entrepreneur Scott Knudsen as master of ceremonies. Cowboy poet and entertainer Red Steagall provided his trademark wit and musical accompaniment.



Among the families honored today are eight who represent properties that have been in continuous agricultural production for 150 years or more, including:

Lee Ranch at Watterson in Bastrop County (Founded 1873)

Wallace Farm in Bell County (Founded 1873)

Gray Wynn Klein Ranch in Clay County (Founded 1873)

Sanzenbacher Ranch in Clay County (Founded 1873)

Carruth Farm and Ranch in Comanche County (Founded 1873)

FHM Ellinger Holdings in Fayette County (Founded 1854)

Three Oaks in Fayette County (Founded 1848)

Kraus Farm in Gillespie County (Founded 1873)

Family Story: Sanzenbacher Ranch

Six generations have sustained the Sanzenbacher Ranch since its founding by German immigrant Johann “Uncle John” Sanzenbacher who arrived in America in 1847. Uncle John sought his fortune in the California gold fields before settling in Clay County, Texas. He ranched cattle and horses. The ranch now raises, cattle, horses, and hay.



With the generous support of our sponsors, no taxpayer dollars were used for the Family Land Heritage event. Sponsors include:

Cavender's

AirBox, LLC

BNSF Railway

Cornerstone Government Affairs, Inc.

Texas Farm Bureau

Wild Hive

D. Augustine & Associates

Capital Farm Credit

Earthmoving Contractors Association of Texas

McCoy's Building Supply

Ranching Heritage Association

Rolling Plains Crop Insurance Agency, Inc./Hargrove Crop Insurance

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Kyle and Nicky Amos

Farmers and Merchants Bank



For updated lists and maps of this year's properties, please visit our Family Land Heritage page.

For those interested in applying for recognition in the 2024 Family Land Heritage program, please contact the Texas Department of Agriculture or visit our website at www.texasagriculture.gov.

