Trapping permits to be awarded Oct. 27 at Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 19 - A public drawing to allocate trapping permits for Ramsey Lake State Park in Fayette County will take place Friday, Oct. 27 at the park.





Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the site office on Ramsey Lake Road about 2 miles northwest of Ramsey. The drawing will occur at 9 a.m.





Trapping will be permitted in designated areas from the statewide opening until Jan. 25, 2024. It will include the extended spring season for mink and muskrat through Feb. 15, 2024, and beaver and otter trapping through March 31, 2024.





Two names are allowed per permit, and only those names listed on the permit are allowed to trap. Everyone entering the drawing must have a current or previous year trapping license in their possession. Those whose names are drawn must be in attendance.





For additional information, call the park office at 618-423-2215.