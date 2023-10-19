Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali

CANADA, October 19 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the margins of the first ever Canada-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit on Canadian soil.

The Prime Minister and the President underscored the launch of the Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership and how it will help build on the already strong, longstanding relationship between Canada and CARICOM members. Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated President Ali on Guyana’s upcoming CARICOM Chairmanship next year and looked forward to advancing the Canada-CARICOM relationship.

The two leaders highlighted their collaboration on shared priorities, such as advancing climate resilience, the inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in building sustainable economies, defending the rules-based international order, and strengthening regional security and stability, particularly as it relates to the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

Prime Minister Trudeau also reiterated Canada’s commitment to working with CARICOM, the United Nations, and other international partners to re-establish peace and security in Haiti, including by coordinating international security assistance, advancing Haitian-led solutions, and bolstering the Haitian National Police’s capacity and resources.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Ali looked forward to making progress on shared priorities and remaining in regular contact.

