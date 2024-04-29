G7 Leaders’ Statement on synthetic drugs threats

CANADA, April 29 - We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), affirm our joint effort to fight the production, distribution, and sale of illicit synthetic drugs, and the criminal networks which traffic these drugs, which collectively impact the health, security, and well-being of our citizens and of people around the world. Such drugs, especially synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, its analogues and nitazenes, represent an escalating and critical public health emergency, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and devastating impacts on our communities and economies.

In order to collectively address this shared challenge, we are ready to work together and drive international action to disrupt the production and trafficking of illicit synthetic drugs, to dismantle the illicit financing networks that support the drug traffickers, to identify emerging drug trends, in order to prevent their expansion and to respond to public health impacts.

In particular, we commit to take enforcement actions to: i) dismantle drug trafficking networks and the supporting illicit financing networks using all available tools, including judicial and law enforcement actions, and hold drug traffickers and their facilitators accountable; ii) disrupt the illicit global supply chain of synthetic drugs as well as of the precursor chemicals that are used to manufacture illicit drugs, and iii) support international scheduling and regulation of dangerous drugs and precursor chemicals.

We will redouble our efforts to: i) raise awareness and knowledge, especially among the youth and persons in vulnerable or marginalized situations, of the adverse effects of drug use, particularly illicitly manufactured and distributed synthetic drugs; ii) share information to identify and quickly respond to new drug threats; iii) promote evidence-based practices to improve the quality and availability of substance use prevention and treatment services; and iv) provide adequate training to support effective law enforcement, health-related, and preventive care.

We confirm our intention to further enhance international cooperation in counternarcotics. In this regard, we welcome the crucial work of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Narcotics Control Board, the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the World Health Organization and the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats. We appreciate the long-standing work of Europol and Eurojust in facilitating international police and judicial cooperation to fight international drug trafficking. We welcome the European Ports Alliance initiative to fight drug trafficking and organized crime and the foundation of the new European Union Drugs Agency.

To show our steadfast commitment to fighting against this pernicious and expanding threat, we will instruct relevant ministers to work on strengthening international cooperation on this critical issue, raise public awareness, facilitate non-discriminatory and voluntary access to drug-related prevention and treatment services, and coordinate enforcement efforts.

We encourage all countries concerned by the threat posed by illicitly manufactured and distributed synthetic drugs to join the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats and to undertake measures arising from its workstreams and recommendations. We also call on all countries to take appropriate action to counter this deadly scourge, including justice and law enforcement action against illicit precursor suppliers, transnational criminal organizations, and their enablers.