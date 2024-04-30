Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President-elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto

CANADA, April 30 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President-elect of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, to congratulate him on his recent victory in Indonesia’s presidential elections. He also applauded the Indonesian people for their strong turnout and continued commitment to democracy.

The two leaders discussed areas of common interest and the growing bilateral relations between Canada and Indonesia, including strong economic ties. They reaffirmed their support for ongoing negotiations around the Canada-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and looked forward to the Team Canada Trade Mission to Indonesia later this year. The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s leadership as the 2023 Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and underscored his steadfast support for the Canada-ASEAN Strategic Partnership.

The Prime Minister and the President-elect discussed the continued implementation of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. They also discussed opportunities to co-operate on critical minerals, and emphasized the importance of working together to strengthen support for the rules-based international order. 

Prime Minister Trudeau looked forward to further strengthening the partnership between Canada and Indonesia after President-elect Prabowo Subianto takes office in October. He also thanked outgoing President Joko Widodo for his partnership and contributions over the last years.

