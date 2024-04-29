Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis

CANADA, April 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis.

The Prime Minister and the President welcomed the close co-operation between Canada and Romania as partners and Allies, including in defence of NATO’s Eastern Flank, and looked forward to continuing to deepen the strong ties between our two countries.

The two leaders looked forward to constructive engagement between Canada, Romania, and other members of the Alliance at the upcoming NATO Summit, which will take place in Washington, D.C., in July.

