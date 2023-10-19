October 19, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes focused on the reality of opioid trafficking and addiction at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Utah Family Summit. The event hosted federal and state law enforcement as well as family members of those who have paid the ultimate price for addiction.

Unfortunately, we have better access to illicit drugs now more than ever through social media. DEA officials say they see easy access to deadly Fentanyl—made in uncontrolled situations with no regard for proper sanitation or dosage—and it’s constantly transported into Utah.

Attorney General Reyes briefed the group on his efforts to hold pharmaceutical opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for the opioid epidemic that has killed millions of people. Utah will receive over $300 million in settlements for opioid abatement and treatment.

AG Reyes said his office will continue to hold those responsible for selling these drugs accountable and will continue to work closely with the DEA and other agencies.

“Please don’t leave without hope; things are looking up in the state of Utah,” AG Reyes said.