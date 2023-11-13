12th Annual Project Boon Eat & Be Well Thanksgiving Event: A Celebration of Giving Back
The Southern California based nonprofit is thrilled to announce their 12th annual Eat & Be Well Thanksgiving Event
Part of our goal is to make an impact in the lives of guests long after the event ends.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the day before Thanksgiving every year, the Cypress Neighborhood Center in Fontana comes alive with joy and gratitude as the annual Project Boon Eat & Be Well event. This remarkable occasion, hosted by Project Boon, is a testament to the power of community and the spirit of generosity. Co-founded by the owners of Firm Media, a national medical marketing agency located in Ontario, and Hitch Burger, a small but growing local chain of restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga and Upland, this event aims to address food insecurities and provide volunteer opportunities on a large scale.
— Chris Suchanek, Co-Founder of Project Boon
The mission of Project Boon is two-fold, reflecting their dedication to helping underserved families during the holiday season. Firstly, they strive to ensure that these families can make ends meet by offering a warm Thanksgiving meal, live entertainment, and activities for the children. This celebration of togetherness and nourishment creates a memorable experience for all attendees. Additionally, Project Boon partners with other nonprofit organizations, county agencies, and government bodies to provide much-needed social services such as flu shots, haircuts, medical screening, and more. This holistic approach aims to uplift the community in multiple ways.
One of the highlights of the event is the distribution of Thanksgiving-themed groceries to 300 deserving families. These groceries include a whole uncooked turkey, provided with the goal of families being able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home with their loved ones. The joy and relief on their faces as they take home a delicious meal cannot be overstated. This year, Project Boon is especially proud to announce a major milestone—the distribution of their 200,000th meal and the facilitation of their 40,000th volunteer hour. This achievement stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need right here in our community.
Project Boon attributes its success to the incredible support from donors, volunteers, and board members. Without their selfless contributions, none of this would be possible. It is through their collective efforts and dedication that Project Boon continues to thrive and expand its reach, year after year.
The 12th Annual Project Boon Eat & Be Well event stands as a testament to the power of compassion and community. It is an occasion that brings people together, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. As we approach Thanksgiving, let us be inspired by Project Boon's incredible work and extend a helping hand to those in need. Together, we can create a better holiday season for all.
