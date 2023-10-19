VADOC Employee Arrested After Intelligence Leads to Contraband Search

Press Release October 19, 2023

RICHMOND — A Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) employee has been arrested after a search of their personal vehicle resulted in the seizure of several contraband items.

VADOC Intelligence Staff received intelligence that an employee would be attempting to bring contraband into Sussex I State Prison on Tuesday, October 17.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 17, the employee arrived at the facility and was escorted to a separate room for questioning. During questioning, the employee confessed to meeting an inmate’s aunt in Roanoke to pick up cell phones, which are considered contraband in VADOC facilities.

The employee consented to a search of their vehicle and staff found contraband concealed in an article of clothing. In total, staff found nine cell phones, five packages of tobacco, a package of cell phone charging adapters, two cell phone SIM cards, one pair of earbuds, tobacco wrapping papers and four additional charging cords.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident and arrested the employee.

“There is a zero tolerance policy towards drugs and contraband at our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “This applies to both inmates and employees. Employees who are found to have contraband and are attempting to smuggle these items into our facility will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This is an active investigation. No further information will be released until the investigation is complete.