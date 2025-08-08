VADOC Releases Fourth Episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson”

Agency News

Agency News August 08, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is pleased to release its fourth episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson,” featuring VADOC Warden Michael Seville and Assistant Warden Amber Leake of Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

In this 30-minute conversation, Seville and Leake shared their experience and journey starting The Virginia Model with VADOC Director Chad Dotson. They shared their excitement and triumphs with being the first VADOC facility to start the program.

The Virginia Model is a first-of-its-kind approach to corrections in the Commonwealth, created to improve safety and security for the VADOC’s corrections team and inmate population by fostering a culture of inmate accountability, personal investment, and community by aligning meaningful benefits and incentives with consistent, effective sanctions.

“The safety of our corrections team and inmates is the VADOC’s top priority. We have had many successes already with this great program and will be expanding it to three other facilities in September,” said Director Dotson.

The “All Rise with Director Dotson” video series highlights success stories from VADOC corrections team members, former inmates, and more through in-depth conversations. Each episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson” is available on the VADOC’s YouTube channel.