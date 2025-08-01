VADOC Announces Expansion of Innovative Virginia Model Facilities

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Chad Dotson today announced that the VADOC’s innovative and effective Virginia Model is expanding from Lawrenceville Correctional Center to three additional facilities: Buckingham Correctional Center, Dillwyn Correctional Center, and Cluster S1 at Greensville Correctional Center, effective September 1, 2025.

Director Dotson made the announcement as the agency celebrates the one-year anniversary of the VADOC assuming operations at Lawrenceville, which was previously operated by a private company. After taking over at Lawrenceville, the VADOC implemented The Virginia Model at the facility as a pilot location.

What is the Virginia Model?

The Virginia Model is a first-of-its-kind approach to corrections in the Commonwealth, created to improve safety and security for the VADOC’s corrections team and inmate population by fostering a culture of inmate accountability, personal investment, and community by aligning meaningful benefits and incentives with consistent, effective sanctions.

State inmates across Virginia have the power to make choices that can lead to more opportunities under The Virginia Model. By being accountable and demonstrating good behavior, inmates at the new-and-improved Lawrenceville Correctional Center were allowed access to benefits such as:

An expanded food menu

Upgraded mattresses

Additional programming opportunities

Inmate-led workshops and groups

Extended Visitation

Access to Additional Resources

To be eligible for a transfer to Lawrenceville, inmates had to be free of 100-series institutional convictions for four consecutive years and have no recent history of drug abuse, assaults, or any behavior that threatens safety. Those inmates with 200-series convictions are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Once these inmates arrived at Lawrenceville, they had to continue demonstrating good behavior, or risk immediate transfer.

“Accountability is crucial for everyone at our Virginia Model facilities,” said Director Dotson. “By continuing to demonstrate positive behavior, these individuals earn meaningful benefits that improve their time in custody. This improves safety for both our dedicated corrections professionals and our inmate population, and provides an environment where everyone can thrive.”

A Safer Facility

Safety at Lawrenceville has greatly improved since The Virginia Model took effect at the facility on August 1, 2024. Between the program’s start date and June 14, 2025, the facility experienced a:

100% reduction in confirmed drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths

100% reduction in serious assaults on inmates

100% reduction in total fights

94% reduction in positive drug tests

75% reduction in cell phone seizures

“The safety of our corrections team and inmates is the VADOC’s top priority,” said Director Dotson. “This is why it was important for Virginia to try an innovative model to create real change for both our team and the inmate population. I thank Warden Mike Seville, Assistant Warden Amber Leake, our entire team at Lawrenceville, and the inmates who have greeted this opportunity with open arms.”

Virginia Model Expansion

Following Lawrenceville’s success, Director Dotson has announced the expansion of Virginia Model facilities to include Buckingham, Dillwyn, and Cluster S1 at Greensville. (Due to Greensville’s size, each cluster at the facility essentially operates as a separate prison). Eligible inmates are being transferred to these facilities ahead of the September 1, 2025, program start date at these facilities.

“Every facility within the VADOC makes up The Virginia Model in some capacity,” Director Dotson said. “I want as many inmates as possible to strive to become eligible for these benefits, so that we can continue to create incentive-based facilities throughout the Commonwealth. That would be a continued win for our corrections team, a win for our inmates, and a win for public safety all across Virginia.”