ProAct Safety CEO to Lead Professional Development Workshop and Technical Session at NSC Congress in New Orleans
Shawn Galloway will present at the 2023 National Safety Council Congress, the world’s largest annual event for safety, health and environmental professionals.
When safety practices become cultural (“the way we do things around here”), sometimes they’re forgotten about during educating and training of new employees.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead two sessions at the NSC Congress and Expo. The conference will take place on September 20-26 at the Ernest N Morial Convention Cetner in New Orleans, LA.
Building Your Bridge – From Compliance to Excellence (22 Oct 9am-4:30pm)
When talking about moving from a “have to” to a “want to” culture, from compliance to culture, or from good to great, the conversation is much more productive when visual models are used to allow leaders to identify precisely where they are, where they’re trying to go, and what to focus on to get there. Since 2008, the Bridge to Safety Excellence model has been a visual representation that thousands of organizations have leveraged to convey the precise elements to be addressed to close the gap between compliance and culture, and to discover where they are on the path to sustainable excellence. In this session, you’ll explore where you and your organization are within this model and learn how to address each component – step by step.
A Tactical Framework to Address Risk Perceptions and Risky Practices (24 Oct 2:30-3:30pm)
How well are you onboarding new employees to stated expectations and the practices that perhaps are taken for granted? When safety practices become cultural (“the way we do things around here”), sometimes they’re forgotten about during educating and training of new employees. Leveraging the Plan, Do, Check Act (PDCA) methodology, this session provides a process proven to help organizations that are facing new employee training and onboarding challenges.
For more details about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn’s consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and engagement. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien’s list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
