Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force

TEXAS, October 19 - October 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Eduardo Contreras, Lisa Fullerton, and Omar Veliz to the Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force for terms set to expire on June 14, 2025. The Task Force advises and assists the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House with issues that relate to small businesses and provides information to the public on issues related to small businesses.

Eduardo Contreras of Austin is founder and CEO of ALCON DTS and has worked in the IT security, networking, telecommunications, and software industries for the past 20 years. He founded his first company in 2001 and has served as both CEO and board member to several diverse companies. He is a board member of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, member of the NFIB Leadership Council, and member of the Forbes Entrepreneur & Small Business Forum.

Lisa Fullerton of Boerne is president and CEO of A Novel Idea, LLC. She has owned and operated multiple Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon franchises in San Antonio since 2000. She is the current chair of the NFIB/Texas Leadership Council and a board member of the Alliance Defending Freedom. Additionally, she is a former executive board member for the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. Fullerton received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas State University.

Omar Veliz of El Paso is the president of Veliz Construction and a professional engineer in Texas and New Mexico. He is a member of the American Hospital Association, Associated General Contractors of America, and Lean Construction Institute. Additionally, he is a member of the advisory board of The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Construction Management Program. Veliz received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Business Administration from UTEP.