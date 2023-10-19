Governor Abbott, TWC Announce 7th Annual Texas HireAbility Campaign

TEXAS, October 19 - October 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is partnering with the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities (GCPD) for the seventh annual Texas HireAbility campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities. Governor Abbott recently proclaimed October 2023 as Disability Employment Awareness Month in Texas.

"One of the many reasons why Texas is the economic engine of America is because of our diverse workforce, and that includes the nearly 2 million Texans with disabilities across our state," said Governor Abbott. "Each October, we celebrate Texans with disabilities and their many contributions and unique perspectives they bring to our workforce. As Texans, we know it is not our challenges that define us, but rather how we respond to them. Anything is possible in Texas, where a young man can literally have his back broken in half and still rise up to become Governor of the greatest state in the nation. Through Disability Employment Awareness Month and Texas HireAbility, we can build an even stronger, more inclusive Texas of tomorrow."

"The workforce in Texas represents an incredibly diverse range of talents and abilities, and the breadth of that range continues to bring new businesses into the state," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "Campaigns like Texas HireAbility and Disability Employment Awareness Month highlight how TWC’s Vocational Rehabilitation services are building a more dynamic landscape for employers and job seekers across the state."

"I’ve heard it said many times that Texas employers benefit when they tap into this uniquely qualified pipeline of talent," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "Hiring people with disabilities helps businesses meet their workforce needs while supporting individuals in maximizing their potential."

"Texans of all abilities create a stronger workforce and bring a greater value of experience and insight for employers," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. "Both the 2023 Texas HireAbility Campaign and Texas’ Disability Employment Awareness Month emphasize the critical role people with disabilities play in supporting Texas’ growing economy."

Through Texas HireAbillity, TWC and its partners participate in a statewide series of disability awareness promotions and hiring events in October for employers and job seekers of all abilities, including the Texas HireAbility Employer Forum. In Edinburg on October 26, the Texas HireAbility Employer Forum will share the latest accessibility and disability inclusion practices with employers, and attendees will hear from leading disability advocates, industry professionals, and Americans with Disabilities Act experts. The Forum also features the GCPD's Lex Frieden Employment Awards, which recognize the outstanding efforts of individuals advancing disability inclusion in Texas.

For employers, TWC launched the We Hire Ability employer recognition program to recognize businesses, nonprofits, and other entities with a workforce of at least 10 percent of people with disabilities in an integrated workplace.

To find a Texas HireAbility hiring event or webinar near you, please visit the Texas HireAbility webpage.