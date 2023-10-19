Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,220 in the last 365 days.

No courthouse on Dame Shirley

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Oct. 17 to send a message to the Judicial Council of California that the county is unwilling to sell the 1.37-acre grassy area for construction of a 54,000 square-foot building.

You just read:

No courthouse on Dame Shirley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more