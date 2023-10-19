Superior Court Selects Assistant Presiding Judge

The Honorable J. Eric Bradshaw, Presiding Judge, announced the judges’ unanimous selection of Judge John W. Lua as the next Assistant Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Kern. Judge Lua will assume his new duties January 1, 2024. He succeeds Colette M. Humphrey, current Assistant Presiding Judge who has completed a four-year leadership term as Assistant Presiding and Presiding Judge of the Superior Court.
