Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,220 in the last 365 days.

Superior Court Selects Assistant Presiding Judge

The Honorable J. Eric Bradshaw, Presiding Judge, announced the judges’ unanimous selection of Judge John W. Lua as the next Assistant Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Kern. Judge Lua will assume his new duties January 1, 2024. He succeeds Colette M. Humphrey, current Assistant Presiding Judge who has completed a four-year leadership term as Assistant Presiding and Presiding Judge of the Superior Court.

You just read:

Superior Court Selects Assistant Presiding Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more