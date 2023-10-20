“Sometime, Somewhere”, a Documentary Film that Exposes a Universal Reality, Premieres at The Virginia Film Festival.
Directed by Ricardo Preve, the film reveals the struggles and resiliency of Hispanic migrants in Virginia. The world Premiere is set for Saturday, October 28.CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sometime, Somewhere” is the new feature documentary from Argentine Director, Ricardo Preve, who captures the intimate struggles and resiliency of the LatinX immigrants of Central Virginia. Filmed in black and white, and exploring immigration in both film and history, Preve has made a rare documentary that calls on audiences to connect the dots between cultures and centuries.
Far more than depict racism, “Sometime, Somewhere” showcases the remarkable dignity and poise of a community that has survived unimaginable journeys to get here—only to take on the jobs that many Americans will no longer do. Preve introduces us to an energetic new social class that sustains so much of the economy of Central Virginia, and remain intact as they do.
Preve’s feature-length documentary, “Sometime, Somewhere” is a call to empathy, and to action, presenting us all with an opportunity to meet and understand the newest neighbors, those among us who contribute so much yet nevertheless remain invisible.
“Sometime, Somewhere” will premiere on Saturday, October 28 at 3 PM at Culbreth Theater of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia as an Official Selection of the Virginia Film Festival. The event will serve as a forum for reflection and debate about topics that are of vital importance in today’s society.
Preve will receive the Gov. Gerald L. Baliles Founder’s Award. Named for the Founder of the Virginia Film Festival, and 65th Governor of Virginia, the award recognizes excellence in Virginia filmmaking and honors an exceptional filmmaker who has roots in Virginia or prominently spotlights Commonwealth locales, history, and culture in their work.
To obtain more information about “Sometime, Somewhere” please visit the film’s website at https://sometimesomewherefilm.com/ and explore the toolkit at
https://koboldtest.link/toolkit/
To know more about the Virginia Film Festival please visit
https://virginiafilmfestival.org/
About “Sometime, Somewhere”
“Sometime, Somewhere” is a feature documentary that tells the stories of migrants in Virginia, USA. Directed by Ricardo Preve, the film presents interviews and testimonies with people who look for new opportunities in a foreign country, and collide with the harsh reality of discrimination and indifference. The film invites the audience to reflect about these crucial questions of our present, and ends with a hopeful conclusion.
