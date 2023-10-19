Bhutan and Her Majesty Tseyring Pem Wangchuck Receive Murie Spirit of Conservation Awards

October 20, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Murie Spirit of Conservation Award for Bhutan

Champion of Rising Leaders Award for Her Majesty

On 17th October 2023, Her Majesty Tseyring Pem Wangchuck, the Queen Mother of Bhutan was presented the Champion of Rising Leaders Award by Teton Science School for Her Majesty’s dedication to environmental conservation and for inspiring and nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders.

The Champions of Rising Leaders Award is in acknowledgement of Her Majesty’s efforts in promoting sustainability that has been a profound source of inspiration for countless individuals and organisations worldwide. Through Her Majesty’s work as co-chair of the Bhutan Foundation, her support of the Bhutanese philosophy of Gross National Happiness has helped transform Bhutan into a renowned model for sustainability and overall well-being.

Bhutan was also presented the Murie Spirit of Conservation Award for its dedication to environmental preservation. The award is in recognition of Bhutan’s firm commitment to environmental preservation and for upholding the conservation of environment as one of the four pillars of Gross National Happiness. The award also recognizes Bhutan’s steadfast commitment to preserving its natural heritage which serves as an inspiring example for nations across the globe by setting a high standard for environmental stewardship, leaving a legacy for generations to come.

Established in honour of the late leaders of the American conservation movement, Olaus and Margaret “Mardy” Murie and Adolph and Louis Murie, this annual award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to the protection of wildlife and wild places.

A panel discussion on Bhutan’s environmental conservation was held following the award ceremony. The discussion with conservation panelists from the Royal Society for Protection of Nature (RSPN), Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation (BTFEC), Bhutan Ecological Society (BES), World Wildlife Fund-Bhutan (WWF-Bhutan) and Bhutan Foundation was moderated by Judge Margaret McKeown, Chairperson of the Murie Ranch Committee of Teton Science School.

The Award Ceremony which took place at the Center for the Arts, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, United States of America was attended by local government officials, philanthropists, conservationists, local community and board members, staff and students of the Teton Science School.