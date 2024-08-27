Liberty Home Guard Partners With the National Fraternal Order of Police as Exclusive Home Warranty Provider

Liberty Home Guard, a leading provider of home warranty services, is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Fraternal Order of Police

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Home Guard , a leading provider of home warranty services, is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the largest union representing current and former law enforcement officers in the United States. Through this exclusive partnership, Liberty Home Guard will be the official home warranty provider for the members of the Fraternal Order of Police, offering them tailored protection for their homes and peace of mind.The Fraternal Order of Police represents over 356,000 members across the country, advocating for the rights and well-being of law enforcement officers. This partnership underscores Liberty Home Guard’s commitment to supporting those who serve and protect our communities, ensuring that they have access to top-tier home warranty services that safeguard their homes from unexpected repairs and replacements.Key Benefits of the Partnership:- Comprehensive Coverage: Liberty Home Guard’s home warranty plans cover a wide range of home systems and appliances, including optional add-ons and combo plans, providing financial protection against unforeseen breakdowns.- Dedicated Support: Liberty Home Guard will provide dedicated customer service representatives trained to understand the specific needs of FOP members, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.“We are honored to partner with the National Fraternal Order of Police and to serve those who dedicate their lives to protecting our communities,” says David Moreno , CEO of Liberty Home Guard. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive, and affordable home warranty solutions to those who need it most. We look forward to serving the FOP’s members and helping them protect their most valuable asset—their homes.”FOP members can learn more about the benefits and services provided by Liberty Home Guard by visiting [ https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/](https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/ ).Liberty Home Guard is a leading provider of home warranty services, offering comprehensive coverage for home systems and appliances. With a commitment to transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction, Liberty Home Guard is trusted by homeowners across the nation to protect their homes from unexpected breakdowns and costly repairs.About the National Fraternal Order of Police:The National Fraternal Order of Police is the largest law enforcement labor organization in the United States, representing over 356,000 current and former law enforcement officers. Founded in 1915, the FOP works to improve the working conditions and rights of law enforcement professionals, advocating on behalf of its members at all levels of government.Contact:Warren CohnCEO & Founder of RocketshipPR917-796-7463Warren@RocketshipPR.com

