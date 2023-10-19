Agents discover 12 migrants inside a stash house at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants inside a stash house operation in Laredo, Texas.

On Oct. 18, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Border Patrol agents received information that a residence in south Laredo was possibly being used to harbor undocumented non-citizens. Agents arrived at the residence, and entered the dwelling when they discovered 12 individuals being harbored in deplorable conditions.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and records checks conducted. It was revealed they were all in the country illegally from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. All subjects were processed accordingly.

This incident was a collaborative effort with CBP Air and Marine Operations, Texas Department Public Safety and Webb County Constables Office Precinct 2.