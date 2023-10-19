Trent Leisy for congress (CO4) endorsed by national veterans organization VFAF Veterans for Trump against incumbent Buck

Trent Leisy VFAF Endorsement Trent Leisy VFAF Endorsement MAGA

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has endorsed Trent Leisy for congress in Colorado's 4th district against incumbent Rep Ken Buck

Trent Leisy is the MAGA candidate who will serve the people and our country verses the establishment” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVFAF is announcing the endorsement of Navy Veteran and businessman Trent Leisy for Colorado 4th district said Stan Fitzgerald Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) is on the opposite side of his fellow conservatives on everything from ousting Biden to the 2020 election. Sep 19, 2023 Politico https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/19/ken-buck-biden-impeachment-congress-00113851 ​Trent Leisy is a small business owner, a Navy Veteran, and a die-hard supporter of President Trump. Trent has worked in agriculture throughout his life and has witnessed firsthand the importance of having a representative who puts America First.In other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.The Veterans group took on a production roll in a documentary film titled "The Fall of Deceit" Featuring Laura LoomerThe national veterans organization will be hosting a trip to the Southern Border at Eagle Pass Texas bringing with them a film production crew. The event is scheduled for November 1st through the 4th 2023. The border tour will highlight VFAF endorsed candidates Victor Avila (TX23) and Sandy Smith (NC1). For inquiries about attending email caitcorrigan@protonmail.com

