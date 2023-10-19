Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (October 19 - 25, 2023)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from east of SR-1 (US-70, MM 328) to the Ozone Bridges (MM 333): The resurfacing of I-40 (MM 328 to MM 334 eastbound and westbound) is ongoing. Typical nightly work schedule is from Sunday night through Friday morning from 7 PM to 6 AM where one lane will be closed. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and expect slow or stopped traffic at times with construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNX068]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Paving at the intersections of North Tabor Loop, South Tabor Loop, and Whittenburg Road intersections are scheduled with flagging operations. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at MM 326.7: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing the biennial inspection of the bridge on I-40 at MM 326.7 over Daddy's Creek. Work will take place on Wednesday, October 25th, from 9AM-3PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at MM 338.8: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing the biennial inspection of the bridge on I-40 at MM 338.88 over Piney Creek. Work will take place on Thursday, October 26th, from 9AM-3PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of a roundabout at SR-392 (LM 17 / Milo Lemert Parkway) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd / 17.4): Construction activities are ongoing throughout the project. Traffic will be directed to the roundabout while the contractor works on the concrete islands around the roundabout. Motorists entering the roundabout should yield to vehicles within the roundabout. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Mack Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW373]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): The contractor has begun bridge replacement activities on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs have been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing along SR-28 (US-127) and SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 resurfacing from SR-28 (US-127, LM 0.0) to near Jackie Drive (LM 2.7): The resurfacing of Genesis Road (SR-298) is ongoing. Temporary lane closures and road closures will be necessary to perform this work. Typical work schedules are nightly from Sunday night at 7 PM till Friday morning at 6 AM. The contractor is temporarily working during the day from 9 AM until 3 PM with lanes closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNX189]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-392 resurfacing from SR-28 (US-127, LM 0.0) to near Old Mail Rd (LM1.9): The resurfacing of Miller Avenue (SR-392) is ongoing. Temporary lane closures will be necessary to perform this work. This work will occur from temporarily from 9 AM until 3 PM Monday through Friday. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and consider alternate routes if necessary.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNX189]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. The contractor has shifted traffic to a temporary lane shift along Interstate Drive near Cottonpatch Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 19.37 to LM 19.61: Shoulder and lane closures on Spart Hwy between Smith Road and Moog Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/23/23 through 10/26/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-490]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-56 (COOKVILLE HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 15.4: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be inspecting the Hurricane Bridge, (SR-56 LM 15.4), over Center Hill Lake, Monday - Tuesday, October 23rd-24th from 9AM - 3PM. One lane will be close with traffic control in place.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-146 resurfacing from Summers Lane (5.5) to SR-26 (LM 8.0): The Contractor will be on site continuing paving and milling operations. During this work, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Moore/CNX231]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The East end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the West entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from East Bryant Street (LM 7.5) to East Church Street (LM 8.0): The Contractor will be on site continuing paving and milling operations. During this work, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Moore/CNX231]

FENTRESS AND PICKETT COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from north of Joe York Rd (LM 29.7) in Fentress County to north of Joe Sells Rd (LM 1.6) in Pickett County: Resurfacing operations are complete. The contractor will be on site installing guardrail delineation using mobile operations and flaggers to direct motorists. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNX153]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road at the intersection of SR-136 is closed with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) safety improvements at Hawkins Crawford Rd and Plunk Whitson Rd, SR-135 near I-40, and various intersections along SR-135 and SR-136 in Cookeville: The contractor will be working on site intermittently over the next few weeks. During this work, flaggers will be used, and a lane closure will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Moore/CNW325]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.4 to LM 3.8: NIGHTTIME shoulder and lane closures on South Jefferson Avenue between Interstate Drive and Stevens Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/15/23 through 11/22/23 from 8 pm - 6 am. [2023-336]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from north of South Jefferson Ave (LM 2.0) to near SR-24 (US-70N, LM 5.3): The contractor will continue construction activities on SR-111. During this work, a mobile operation will be used while the contractor installs permanent pavement markings. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and to watch for construction equipment and personnel present.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNX128]

WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Fred Hill Rd (LM 7.3) to south of Overpass Rd (LM 13.5): The contractor will be on site intermittently to complete work on this project. During this work, the contractor may utilize lane closures or flagging operations to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and should be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNX125]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): Contractor may be utilizing daily lane closures through the work zone for paving operations and pavement marking. Motorists should remain vigilant of traffic control measures and use caution at the intersection of SR-64 and SR-1.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW348]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 105.7 to MM 111: Coffee county maintenance will be patching potholes. The #2 lane and shoulder will be closed using a mobile operation. When: Tuesday 10/24/23 (rain day if needed - 10/25/23) What: Maintenance to patch potholes using hot mix Where: I-24 #2 lane/shoulder both WB and EB (will start WB then move to EB)

COFFEE COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from north of Hideout Rd (LM 4.9) to the Cannon County line (LM 11.1): Construction activity will begin on this project. Resurfacing progress work will be implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

[Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNX242]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-16 (US-41A) resurfacing from south of SR-50 (LM 11.3) to SR-15 (US-64, US-41A, LM12.0): The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations nightly between 7PM and 6AM. Lane closures will be in place to support project work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNX237]

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 127 to MM 128.4: Contractor will close outside shoulders in both directions intermittently between the hours of 7AM and 7PM, Monday through Friday. Shoulder closures will begin Monday 10/16/23 and continue through this reporting period. [STC - Consor / FORD]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 resurfacing from near I-24 (LM 0.4) to near the Elk River (LM 7.0): Construction activity will continue on this project. Resurfacing progress work will be implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNX117]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 at LM 3.3 construction of a concrete slab bridge and retaining walls: Construction activity will continue on this project. The Contractor will be implementing a road closure beginning 07/5/23, with detour signage in place. Detour will remain in place for the duration of project activity. Motorists are advised to be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone. Work hours may be 24 hours daily to support Project progression.

[J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Hussein/CNX903]

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 136.0 to MM 141.0: 10/22/2023-10/23/2023 6pm - 6am Milling and paving multiple sections within the stated log miles. The #3 and # 2 lanes will be closed reducing lanes from 3 to 1. Brake inspection station at the 136.6LM will be closed as well.

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Lanes have been shifted at MM 137.5 for new rockfall mitigation work. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from the Tennessee River Bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia Stateline (MM 167): The contractor will be installing high friction surfaces on I-24 EB and WB from the Tennessee River bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia State Line (MM 167). This work will require nighttime closures from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. One lane will be shut down, leaving one lane open to traffic. Tennessee Highway Patrol and crash trucks will be on site during the work. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNX122]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 18: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Old Chattanooga Pike and Dixon Lane/Dover Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/12/23 through 11/30/23 from 9am - 2pm. [2022-733]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Phase one traffic control has been setup and the contractor is continuing work. One lane in each direction is closed leaving one lane open in each direction. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNX041]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) resurfacing from near Lock and Dam Road (LM 6.4) to near Ketner Mill Lane (LM 12.5) and on SR-156 over the CSXT railroad crossing (LM 18.6 to LM 18.8): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on SR-27 near Lock and Dam Rd (LM 6.4) to near Ketner Mill Lane (LM 12.5) and on SR-156 over the CSXT railroad crossing (LM 18.6 to LM 18.8). This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNX179]

MARION COUNTY I-24 MM 153 bridge repair for SIA route serving Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products: The contractor will be performing bridge repairs and resurfacing a State Industrial Access (SIA) serving Valmont Industries and Mueller Water Products. The contractor has closed the Kimball Lane bridge over I-24. A detour route is setup to direct traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNX258]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-283 (EAST VALLEY RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.15 to LM 5.54: Mobile shoulder and lane closures between the intersection of SR-283/E. Valley Road and SR-8 and New Hope Loop as crews transition the work zone along the route. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/31/23 through 01/01/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-425]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 11.08 to LM 14.89: Intermittent lane closures for aerial utility work along Taft Highway between Kell Loop and the intersection with SR-28. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, weather permitting between 9 am - 2 pm, 10/10/23 - 1/30/24. [2023-424]

VAN AND BUREN COUNTY SR-285 resurfacing from SR-30 (LM 7.3) to the Bledsoe County line (LM 16.3): Motorists should expect some delays with lane closures with resurfacing activities start. Daily lane closures and flaggers will be present on SR-285. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers and workers.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Harris/CNX236]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and S.I.A. to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: The left lanes on Westbound and Eastbound SR-1 from Omni Drive through Mall Drive will remain closed to allow the contractor to complete grade work. The left turn lane at LM 13.88 on SR-1 Westbound to SR-380/Sparta Street will remain closed. Traffic will need to travel to traffic light to make left a turn towards Sparta Street/SR-380. The lane for SR-380/Sparta Street to SR-1 Eastbound will be permanently closed off. Motorists traveling on Sparta Street/SR-380 will need to use the signalized intersections to turn onto SR-1. The contractor will have intermittent lane closures and flaggers present on both SR380 and SR-1 to allow the contractor to complete work in these areas. Motorists should use caution, watch for flaggers, be vigilant of new traffic patterns, and expect some delays through the work zones.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNW212]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) from east of Griffith Ln (LM 14.8) to west of Mud Creek Road (LM 18.5) and on SR-288 from SR-1 (US-70S, LM 0) to near Collins River Dr (LM 4.8): The contractor will be utilizing flaggers and lane closures as needed to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers through the work zones.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNX123]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. Hopewell Place is closed to all traffic for reconstruction of the intersection with Georgetown Rd. Detour signs are posted. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 concrete repair from east of the I-124 (US-27) ramps (MM 179.0) to east of Long Street (MM 178.8): During this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be nightly lane closures on I24 and the I24 WB off ramp to US27 NB. During these closures, there is the possibility that ramps might be temporarily closed. Starting on Monday night October 16 from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be 1 lane closed on I24 EB. Also, during this time, US27 SB Traffic onto I24 EB ramp traffic will be detoured onto the Broad St. ramp. The traffic will use the new Frontage Road and get back onto I24 Eb at the Market St. On ramp to I24 EB. This weekend the contractor will be closing 1 lane on I24 Eastbound from MM176-178 from Friday 9 PM until Monday at 6 AM. Also, during the Weekend closure, US27 SB traffic to I24 EB will be detoured unto the new Frontage Road and will be getting back onto I24 EB at the Market St. On ramp. Traffic should expect possible long delays during this time and to find alternate routes around this area. T

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNX186]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: There will be nightly lane closures on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) to implement a new traffic pattern. Various ramps have been modified, and interstate traffic has been reduced to three lanes and moved toward the median to provide room for construction of the new I-75 bridge over the CSX Railroad (south of the East Brainerd Road Interchange). Contract crews are working nightly on I-75 to set portable concrete barrier walls along these areas to safely separate traffic from the active work zones. To perform this work, rolling roadblocks may also be used in addition to lane closures to separate vehicles from construction activities. Multiple uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures will also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue to work on clearing vegetation, street lighting, setting portable concrete barrier walls and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 10 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (S. WILLOW ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.66 to LM 2.69: Flagging operation at the intersection of SR-17 (S. Willow Street) and E. 13th Street. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/23/23 through 11/01/23 from 9 am to 3:30 pm weather permitting. [2019-507]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work southbound from LM 14.87 to LM 14.95: Shoulder closure on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between Jubilee Drive and Greenway View Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/25/23 through 10/31/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-543]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.46 to LM 10.10: Intermittent lane closures for utility work along SR-2 (E. 23rd Street) between S. Orchard Knob Avenue and the intersection of Dodds Avenue. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/23/23 through 11/01/23 from 9 am to 3:30 pm weather permitting. [2019-507]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work westbound at LM 16.39: Single lane closure on SR-2 (Lee Hwy) between Perimeter Drive and Provence Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/17/23 through 10/25/23 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2023-542]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.736 to LM 5.771: Single lane closure on SR-8 (E. Main Street) between Dodds Avenue and Buckley Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/23/23 through 11/01/23 from 9 am to 3:30 pm weather permitting. [2019-507]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RIDGEWAY AVE.) Utility Work southbound at LM 17.07: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-127 (Ridgeway Avenue) between Mississippi Avenue and Signal Mountain Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/24/23 through 10/25/23 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2022-665]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.69: Single lane closure on SR-8 (Ringgold Road) between N. Mack Smith Road and Sunnyfield Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/23/23 through 11/17/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-561]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from Morrison Springs Road (LM 6.1) to SR-153 (LM 11.6): During this reporting period from 7 PM-6 AM, there will be lane closures on US27(SR29) in both Northbound and Southbound directions as the contractor starts work on this project. The motoring public should expect possible delays during this time.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNX238]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 10/19/23, 10/20/23, 10/23/23, 10/24/23 and 10/25/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has opened back up the right lane going up the mountain. There will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works on the punch list on the project.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday Night of this reporting period, the contractor will be shutting down the tunnels from 8 PM-6 AM to clean it. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNX190]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 0.0) to south of Henry Road (LM 6.9): There will be intermittent lane closure as the contractor continues to work. There will be flaggers and pilot vehicles directing traffic. The public is advised that there is a possibility of long waits during construction.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNX235]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 15 to LM 9: Intermittent lane closures on SR-58 between Burkett Chapel Road and Blank Road/Sneed Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/24/23 through 12/14/23 from 8 am - 5 pm. [2022-366]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 resurfacing from SR-58 (LM 0.0) to SR-68 (LM 8.8): During this reporting period, daily lane closures are possible between 8 AM and 7 PM as the contractor begins this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Chattanooga/CNX243]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing grading operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX073]

MEIGS COUNTY The miscellaneous safety improvements on various local roads: Safety improvements on Lamontville Road (Local Route 00947), Cottonport Road (Local Route 01189). The contractor will be working on site intermittently over the next few weeks. During this work, flaggers will be used, and a lane closure will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Chattanooga/CNX263]

MEIGS AND MCMINN COUNTY SR-305 resurfacing from near I-75 (LM 4.9) in McMinn County to south of SR-68 (LM 1.3) in Meigs County: During this reporting period the contractor will be resurfacing SR305. Daily lane closures will be in place from 8 AM to 6 PM as this work occurs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cleveland/CNX245]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on bridge repairs to the SR-68 bridge over the Hiwassee River. A temporary traffic signal system has been installed to reduce traffic to a single lane on the bridge over the Hiwassee River. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX040]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [Lumin8, Inc./Chattanooga/CNX270]

[Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga/CNX270]

REGION 2 The crack sealing at various locations on various State Routes: The crack sealing at various locations on various state routes. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

[Scodeller Construction, Inc./Hussein/CNX230]

REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures on I-75, I-24, and I-40 in order to perform cable rail installation. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[R.D. Construction, LLC/Harris/CNW374]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNX096]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./Harris/cnw283]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking and retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be on site in Putnam County on EB I-40 replacing pavement markings Sunday Night, 10/22/23 and Monday Night 10/23/23. A lane closures should be expected between MM 292 and 297 in the Eastbound left lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when workers are present.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Moore/CNX052]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be installing new signs in Cumberland County on I-40 EB at MM 329 and I-40 WB exit 320 and MM 317.7. They will also be working in Marion County on I-24 EB at exit 135 and in Putnam County on SR-1 at LM 35.9. This work will require shoulder closures. Please use caution when driving by the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNX183]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNW334]

RESTRICTIONS

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

