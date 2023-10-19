Visit to the horticultural farm "Boghi Nodir" of Farkhor district

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip, visited the horticultural farm "Boghi Nodir" in Farkhor district of Khatlon Province.

In the horticultural farm "Boghi Nodir", the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the culture of land use, including the growth of rice in repeated planting, harvesting of cotton, the operation of a greenhouse and a cold store with a capacity of 1000 tons, and visited the display of agricultural products.

The farm, which has 160 hectares and has 80 shareholders, grows various fruit trees and cultivates various vegetables and crops.

It was reported that in order to supply the markets of the district and other consumers with fresh and high-quality agricultural products, as well as for the export of products, cultivation of 50 hectares of apricot trees, 4 hectares of pomegranate trees, 3 hectares of almonds, 7 hectares of plums, 6 hectares of onions and 8 hectares of pumpkin has been established.

The horticultural farm "Boghi Nodir" is multi-faceted, it also has 48 hectares of cotton and 32 hectares of rice.

Using the favorable weather and arable land, as well as the rich experience of land cultivation, the farmers planted tomatoes on 1 hectare and other crops on 1 hectare, and built a greenhouse on the total area of 0.2 hectares.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the activities of "Boghi Nodir" farming, appreciated the way of organizing work, efficient use of land and providing the consumer market with high-quality agricultural products.

Also, farmers were given useful instructions and advice for the development of horticulture and agriculture.