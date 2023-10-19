Submit Release
Commencement of working trip in the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - In the afternoon of October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Kulob, Khatlon Province, to become familiar with the living conditions of the people, open a number of facilities and meet with the residents.

At the international airport of Kulob, the distinguished guest - the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the residents and activists of the city.

