Opening of additional building at the general secondary education institution No. 42 in the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, also commissioned an additional building at the general secondary education institution No. 42 in the city of Kulob.

The new educational building consists of 2 floors and was built in support of the educational policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to welcome the 35th anniversary of the state independence.

Additional educational facilities are provided for 480 students in two shifts and have 10 spacious classrooms, including physics, biology, chemistry, information technology, teacher's room, preschool classroom and other auxiliary facilities, equipped with educational equipment and visual aids.

The school employs more than 30 teachers.

The building was built as part of the cooperation of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan with development partners by the implementation group of the project "Renovation and continuation of the construction of secondary schools" within the framework of the project "Supporting the implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Education".

The area of the new educational facility covers 420 square meters, it was built according to the project of "Shahrofar" OJSC with the involvement of specialists of "Faridun" LLC within the specified period in compliance with modern requirements. During the construction works, 20 local builders were provided with well-paid jobs.

President Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions created in this center of education, guided the teachers to direct all their professional skills and experience to educate the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and self-awareness.