Opening of Psychiatric and Narcological Hospital of Kulob region

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the Psychiatric and Narcological Hospital of Kulob region.

The healthcare facility consists of 4 floors and a basement, and its land area is 5,658 square meters. The construction work was carried out by the specialists of "Faridun" Limited Liability Company.

According to the project, both narcological and mental illnesses are treated in this building.

The Narcological Hospital Center in the Kulob region has 40 beds, 8 departments, including female and male departments for alcoholic patients, narcology, forensic examination, assisted displacement treatment, adolescent narcology, intensive care and analysis department, all of which meet the requirements of the time.

In the basement there is a clinic, a clinical laboratory, department of diagnostics and narcological examination, as well as a medical and forensic examination center of Kulob region.

Hospital devices and equipment, such as ventilators, oxygen generators, diagnostic beds, and basic tools for emergency care, are imported from abroad and contribute to the full and timely treatment of patients.

The Head of State was informed that this hospital is the first in the country with such conditions, and it has the possibility of 3 to 21 day round-the-clock treatment of drug-related diseases.

The newly built hospital has 20 rooms with modern facilities, and it can serve 40 people at a time.

After the new building of the Regional Psychiatric Center has been put into use, more than 80 people have been provided with well-paid jobs.

The doctors of the Psychiatric and Narcological Hospital of Kulob region of Khatlon Province expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for his continuous support and care towards the health workers, and assured that they would use their knowledge and experience to keep the health of the society.