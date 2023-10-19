Submit Release
Opening of the Department of the State Service "Protection" of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated the building of the Department of State Service "Protection" of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan in the city of Kulob.

The newly constructed building of the law enforcement agency has 24 office rooms and auxiliary facilities. On the first floor, there is an open and spacious library with the works of the Leader of the Nation, classical and modern poets and writers of the Tajik people, specialized literature and 10 thousand copies of electronic books.

In the new building, an open and spacious meeting hall with 80 seats, a canteen for 60 people and a gym for training and exercise of employees have been built. The assembly hall is very suitable for holding any meetings and political-educational events.

The rooms on the 3rd and 4th floors of the new building are intended for the employees of the Service, including the officers of the departments of organizational control, economic planning, work with personnel and unit organization, service, guidance, technical and engineering departments.

In addition, a hotel has been built on the 4th floor of the building, the rooms of which have all the necessary conditions for receiving guests.

On this day, the Head of State presented a service vehicle to the employees of the department.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions created in the new building, praised the construction works and exhorted the employees of the Department of State Service "Protection" of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Kulob to faithfully perform their duties.

