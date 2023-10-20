Victim Advocacy Coloring Books Teach a Child Witness What Happens in Court by District and Prosecuting Attorneys
We help teach a child witness, a crime victim, what happens in court; helping relieve stress, confusion and the difficulty associated with facing their abuser.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our company has been designing books for Prosecuting Attorney's and District Attorney's for two decades. The books we create are Victim Advocacy Coloring Books for the Legal Profession. Clearly Teaching Children What Happens in Court as described by legal professionals. We help teach a child crime victim what happens in a court room setting, thereby relieving stress, confusion and the difficulty associated with facing their abuser. Every book approved by the appropriate legal professional", states Really Big Coloring Books® publisher N. Wayne Bell. "Our company supports law enforcement nationally, also producing comfort dog books, canine support use. Most books available in Spanish language as well. Each book helps address the needs of children and their parents," Bell continued.
— N. Wayne Bell
The first coloring book our company designed to help child victims of crime, was from the state of Oklahoma years ago. Today we publish hundreds of books for the legal profession, specifically designed to help children that are the victims of crimes in which the child will appear in a court setting. These books are used with familes by District and Prosecuting Attorney's from coast to coast. The book educates the child about the criminal justice system, keeping the child and family informed about the process every step of the way. The legal process can be difficult, confusing and create a lot of stress for a child and their family.
The District Attorney or Prosecuting Attorney is a county’s chief law enforcement officer. Their goal is to keep everyone safe and reduce crime within their geographic area. When people do bad things and commit a crime, it is the District or Prosecuting Attorneys who stands up in court to help people understand why the things that happened to you broke the law.
