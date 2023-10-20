Victim Advocacy Coloring Books Teach a Child Witness What Happens in Court by District and Prosecuting Attorneys

victim advocacy coloring books for the legal profession

Victim Advocacy Coloring Books Teach a Child Witness What Happens in Court by District and Prosecuting Attorneys

Fulton County District Attorney Madam Fani T. Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Madam Fani T. Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Madam Fani T. Willis chief law enforcement officer

Fulton County District Attorney Madam Fani T. Willis chief law enforcement officer

Fulton County District Attorney Madam Fani T. Willis What happens in court

Fulton County District Attorney Madam Fani T. Willis What happens in court

Message to parents of a child witness - Fulton County District Attorney Madam Fani T. Willis

Message to parents of a child witness - Fulton County District Attorney Madam Fani T. Willis

Prosecuting Attorney's and District Attorney's Victim Advocacy Coloring Books Teaching a Child Witness, a crime victim, What Happens in Court.

We help teach a child witness, a crime victim, what happens in court; helping relieve stress, confusion and the difficulty associated with facing their abuser.”
— N. Wayne Bell
SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our company has been designing books for Prosecuting Attorney's and District Attorney's for two decades. The books we create are Victim Advocacy Coloring Books for the Legal Profession. Clearly Teaching Children What Happens in Court as described by legal professionals. We help teach a child crime victim what happens in a court room setting, thereby relieving stress, confusion and the difficulty associated with facing their abuser. Every book approved by the appropriate legal professional", states Really Big Coloring Books® publisher N. Wayne Bell. "Our company supports law enforcement nationally, also producing comfort dog books, canine support use. Most books available in Spanish language as well. Each book helps address the needs of children and their parents," Bell continued.

The first coloring book our company designed to help child victims of crime, was from the state of Oklahoma years ago. Today we publish hundreds of books for the legal profession, specifically designed to help children that are the victims of crimes in which the child will appear in a court setting. These books are used with familes by District and Prosecuting Attorney's from coast to coast. The book educates the child about the criminal justice system, keeping the child and family informed about the process every step of the way. The legal process can be difficult, confusing and create a lot of stress for a child and their family.

The District Attorney or Prosecuting Attorney is a county’s chief law enforcement officer. Their goal is to keep everyone safe and reduce crime within their geographic area. When people do bad things and commit a crime, it is the District or Prosecuting Attorneys who stands up in court to help people understand why the things that happened to you broke the law.

Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Victim Advocacy Coloring Books Teach a Child Witness What Happens in Court by District and Prosecuting Attorneys

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
Company/Organization
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
9261 Dielman Industrial Drive
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132-2202
United States
+1 314-695-5757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

More From This Author
Victim Advocacy Coloring Books Teach a Child Witness What Happens in Court by District and Prosecuting Attorneys
The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book debuts at ColoringBook.com
Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott presents new memorial at Dred Scott's gravesite in St. Louis
View All Stories From This Author