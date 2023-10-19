Ludlow Disaster Recovery Center to Close October 21

The Ludlow Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 21.

The center will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at this location:

Ludlow Community Center

37 Main St.

Ludlow, VT 05149

Vermonters can visit a center to get in-person help applying for disaster assistance. Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to help upload documents, answer questions and guide you through the appeals process.

When the center closes, FEMA will still be here to help. Visit us at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

The deadline to apply for assistance is October 31.

One other center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sundays):

Alumni Hall Building

Third Floor

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641