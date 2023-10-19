Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet October 24-25

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming PSCC will meet October 24-25, 2023, in Cheyenne, for an education session and business meeting in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, Cheyenne.

Commission members will meet Tuesday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m., for an educational session presented by WYDOT staff. The session will include a tour of the WyoLink offices and a demonstration of communications equipment. Commission members will attend lunch and dinner with WYDOT staff on October 24, but no official business will be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, October 25, at 9:00 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or via email.